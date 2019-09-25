NWTC hosting open house at Green Bay campus

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is hosting an open house for future students and the general public at the Green Bay campus.

Inside NWTC's Green Bay campus. Sept. 25, 2019. (WBAY Photo)

The open house is Wednesday, Sept. 25, 3 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday's event will focus on Health Sciences and the College of Business (Business, Digital Arts, Hospitality, Information Technology, General Studies).

The open house is free.

NWTC invited Action 2 News This Morning to see some of the programs they offer. Watch the videos to learn more about the digital arts program and massage program.