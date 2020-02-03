NWTC is hosting first Veterans Resource Day, it's open to the public

A new event for veterans is being held at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College on Tuesday.

"I would say we are servicing around 500 student veterans and dependents,” said Veterans Education Benefits Specialist Andrea Fox.

But NWTC's Veterans Services has a very specific focus.

"We are experts on VA education benefits, but not disability claims, not health care, not employment,” said Fox. “While we can help point them in the right direction, we don't have all the answers."

Fox says that's why they decided to start a Student Veteran's Resource Day. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at NWTC’s Veterans Resource Center on Feb. 4.

Representatives from the VA, Military Family Assistance, Job Center, and other organizations will be available to the whole community - not just student veterans.

"Everybody's welcome to stop in, we'll have cookies and juice,” said Fox. “It's just a relaxed atmosphere, a good time for people to come, stop in, get their questions answered."

"If there's an opportunity for a veteran to come here it would be very beneficial for them,” said Cory Bromann, Student Veterans of America President.

Bromann is a veteran himself, so he knows how helpful resource events can be.

"It's a lot better than being on hold and then talking to someone that doesn't really know what they're talking about as much, where you can actually get that in-person experience and actually get stuff done and get things figured out,” said Bromann.

Fox hopes to keep the Veteran Resource Day going, with plans to host it once every quarter.

"We hope to make it better each time and get the word out more and more once we figure out exactly what are people coming in for and what do they want,” said Fox.

If you are not a student but would like to be updated on future veteran resource events, visit the NWTC Veteran Services Facebook page. CLICK HERE

