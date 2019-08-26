NWTC cutting most course lengths in half

Working to increase student success.

That's Northeast Wisconsin Technical College's goal as it begins transitioning almost all of its courses from 15 weeks to 8 weeks long.

NWTC tells Action 2 News the new schedule is called "The 8-Week Advantage," due to the advantage it gives students.

The school says the schedule allows students to meet less frequently each week but for longer periods of time.

It cites national data saying eight-week courses lead to increased completion rates.