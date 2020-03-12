NWTC cancels credit courses through March 28

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College announced it's extending spring break for students in all for-credit courses through Friday, March 28.

The college will use the time to prepare alternative methods for students who can't attend class due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, so they can complete their courses.

There will be no credit-bearing courses during the week of March 22 to March 28. Classes will resume the week of Sunday, March 30.

This change does not affect apprenticeship courses or non-credit bearing courses. Those classes will continue normally.