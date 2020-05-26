NWTC: In-person courses planned for fall semester

College officials announced Tuesday they plan to hold in-person courses for the fall semester at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

Dr. Jeff Rafn says the college plans to hold in-person courses while maintaining physical distancing and other health and safety requirements, and that hands-on and lab-based program classes will meet on campus for the hands-on portion of the course.

College officials say the general education classes will be a combination of in-person and remote learning, with remote learning using web conferencing or independent study.

Rafn said students should be expecting to spend at least one day a week on campus for general education courses.

The summer semester, which begins June 5, will have a majority of classes done remotely, since many don't have a hands-on or lab component.

In a release sent Tuesday, Rafn said plexiglass will be added in the bookstore and all student facing departments, and access around the campus will be limited.

In addition, the Commons, gym and Campus Buzz will stay closed until further notice, and public access to campus facilities such as the library may be limited.

However, any of these plans may change depending on health guidelines and recommendations.

