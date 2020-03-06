NO BULL-ion: Search for gold nuggets ends with Mattoon men in jail for arson

A search for gold nuggets ended with the arrests of the potential prospectors for arson and other crimes in Shawano County.

This happened on Feb. 29. At about 4:45 p.m. that day, the Mattoon Fire Department was called to a report of a house fire in the Town of Hutchins. They suspected it was a case of arson.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and State Fire Marshal's Office were called in to investigate. A K-9 sniffed out the presence of accelerants.

This is where the case gets interesting. Officers tracked down two Mattoon men identified as Corey A. Welch, 34, and Bryan M. Wendler, 37. The men had been at the property in search of $20,000 in gold nuggets that "had been hidden by the previous owner."

The nuggets were nowhere to be found. That's when they used diesel fuel to set the house on fire, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The investigation also revealed that Welch called 911 and reported the fire, and also went to the Mattoon Fire Department and drove a fire vehicle to the scene without the consent or authority of the Mattoon Fire Department," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

Welch is a former Mattoon firefighter. He resigned in January.

He was formally charged Friday with being party to the crimes of arson of a building and burglary to a building or dwelling. He's also accused of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, impersonating a firefighter to aid in the commission of a crime, and taking and driving a vehicle without consent.

Wendler is also charged with being party to the crimes of arson of a building and burglary to a building or dwelling. In addition, he faces one charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and six counts of felony bail jumping.

Welch was given a $25,000 cash bond and ordered not to have any contact with Wendler or any victims.

Wendler's bond was set at $35,000 cash. He's not allowed to have any contact with Welch or the victim when he's out of jail.