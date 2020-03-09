NM Expedited taking truckload of needed supplies to Nashville

Tennessee is still recovering after severe storms and tornadoes tore through the Nashville area last week. Now people in the Fox Cities are stepping up to provide a little relief to those in need.

“They need help, they’re in a bad way down there,” said Larry Briski. “A lot of displaced people living in gyms and schools and office buildings because they have nowhere else to live.”

Briski is the general manager of NM Expedited, a trucking company located in Neenah. His friend lives in Nashville where people are recovering after deadly tornadoes ripped through the area.

“I was just calling to make sure he was okay and it turned into this whole relief effort,’ said Briski.

The effort to collect items like baby bottles, cleaning supplies, batteries and more for Nashville's Community Resource Center has been VERY successful.

“We’ve collected almost 13 [large bins] of items and the amazing part is it comes in a bag at a time… all small donations and hundreds of people have been through here already,” said Briski.

The most impressive thing about the amount of donations is that the collection only lasted about 15 hours between Sunday and Monday.

“It’s amazing, it’s heartwarming,” said Briski.

NM Expedited’s main collection was outside a Neenah Pick N’ Save, but it wasn’t just individuals donating - area organizations did, too.

“It’s just amazing to see everyone pull together,” said Stephanie Bowers, and Executive Director with Jake’s Diapers.

Jake’s Diapers is a nonprofit based in Little Chute that provides basic need supplies to communities that can use the help. The organization donated thousands of sanitary pads, hundreds of diapers, baby bottles, and pacifiers for NM to take to Nashville.

“People think ‘Food, clothing, shelter, water’ but we don’t really think about diapers or period products and those are just huge gaps especially in times of need,” said Bowers. “So we’re just excited to step up and help out neighbors in need.”

That neighborly affection impresses Briski, but it doesn’t surprise him.

“It’s amazing to me how quickly the word got out and how people responded to it,” said Briski. “This community has always come through when we’ve one things in the past and this is no different.”

NM Expedited will hit the road Tuesday to take the donations to Nashville. Follow the company’s Facebook page for updates. CLICK HERE

Jake’s Diapers is still accepting donations to help with relief efforts in Nashville. To learn about donation opportunities – visit its Facebook page. CLICK HERE

