The NFL has used its flexing muscle to move the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers to primetime on Nov. 24.

The Packers and 49ers will play on NBC Sunday Night Football with kickoff at 7:20 p.m. instead of their 3:25 p.m. slot.

The Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles were originally scheduled to have their game nationally televised in that NBC Sports slot.

The 49ers are hosting the game at Levi's Stadium in California.