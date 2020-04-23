NFL Draft could drive take out orders at area bars and restaurants

The NFL Draft is normally a busy night for bars and restaurants, but with people only able to watch at home, many places have had to adjust to meet the demand for take-out and delivery orders.

The first round of the draft is typically the biggest night.

At the Bar on Lynndale in Grand Chute, instead of having every seat full, to see who the Packers pick they're advertising on social media offering food promotions and giveaways to attract customers.

Manager Brock Frye said,"I expect this to be one of the highest rated programs since the Superbowl. It's not really a sporting event but the only thing people have been able to grasp onto since you know the Big Ten Tournament didn't even go off. There's just those last couple of games of NCAA basketball and now this."

Down the road it's the same story at Glass Nickel Pizza on College Avenue.

"It's like a ghost town inside. It's very quiet in our dining room. It is very different," said Manager Angela Jochman.

Instead of catering to a busy bar pizza delivery is expected to be where the money is.

Jochman added,"Especially football, football, basketball, March Madness was always big for us. That was canceled this year. So we are really hoping to see an impact, a pickup in our delivery systems tonight, delivering to people at home watching the draft and whatnot."

Just how busy it might be is only a guess.

Frye added,"Unfortunately I don't know what to predict for tonight because we haven't seen anything like this before."

Many of these bars and restaurants hope any economic boost from the draft will stretch out over all three days it's taking place.

