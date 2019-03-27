NEW Zoo's otter family grows

The NEW Zoo family is growing.

The zoo in Suamico announced the birth of four North American river otter pups.

They were born March 8 to first-time mom Leia.

Otter kits open their eyes between four and five weeks old, though they won't see clearly until they're about 7 weeks old, towards the end of April.

Right now, Leia has only allowed her primary zookeeper to see the pups. As she gets more comfortable, the zoo will be able to further examine the kits and determine their genders.

Mom will keep a low profile, mostly staying indoors until her pups can navigate their enclosure, which is expected to be in late May or early June, but zoo-goers will be able to see the dad, Skokie, and offer their congratulations.