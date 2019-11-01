NEW Zoo's new giraffe makes public debut Saturday

This weekend, you can meet the NEW Zoo's new giraffe, Nigel.

Nigel makes his public debut at the zoo in Suamico on Saturday, Nov. 1.

The giraffe feeding experience is at 10:30 in the morning and 1:15 in the afternoon.

The zoo shared video of the first time Nigel met Zuri, a female giraffe. It was an uneventful encounter, but that is a good thing. We're told Nigel and Zuri have since showed signs they're bonding.

Zuri has been at the zoo since 2005. She was introduced with Hodari, a male giraffe, who died from a rapidly progressing illness last August.

