NEW Zoo sets reopening date

The N.E.W. Zoo in Brown County now has an opening date.

The zoo will be open daily from 9 AM. to 6 P.M. starting Wednesday, June 10.

The zoo has been closed to visitors for months during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week the curator of animals told us the animals seemed lonely without having visitors to watch (see related story).

When the zoo opens, the number of visitors will be limited to help make social distancing easier. During peak times, guests may have to wait for others to leave.

Admission must be purchased online at newzoo.org/visit/buy-zoo-tickets. If you're not a zoo member, you'll have to choose a time window for your arrival.

Entry is through the gate immediately north of the gift shop building. Visitors will exit through the visitor center or a gate just to the south. Signs will help to direct you.

The Mayan Restaurant's indoor seating is closed, but there is a walk-up window for orders and outdoor seating.

Some attractions will be off-limits for now, including the giraffe discovery center and feeding experience, playgrounds, and train ride.

Guests are encouraged to wear masks, but it's not required. Zoo staff and volunteers will wear masks and cleaning high-touch surfaces around the zoo all day. Hand sanitizer stations are located around the zoo for visitors.

The Adventure Park next to the zoo is still closed until further notice.