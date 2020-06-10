NEW Zoo reopens with safety protocols

The NEW Zoo in Suamico is reopening to visitors Wednesday with enhanced safety protocols.

Visitors at the NEW Zoo in Suamico. (WBAY Photo)

The safety measures are in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

All guests will enter and exit through specified gates.

Capacity will be limited. Non-members will need to make a reservation online. CLICK HERE to visit the NEW Zoo webiste.

Sanitizing stations will be located throughout the zoo.

All staff and volunteers will wear masks. Guests are encouraged to wear masks, but it won't be required.

Some areas of the zoo are closed. The zoo director says visitors will see all their favorite animals.

"The playgrounds, the carousel, the train, all those particular items are going to be into phase two, when we can kind of roll into this and disinfect them the way we want to," says Neil Anderson. "Then we'll roll those out. But really the whole animal collection. You get the opportunity to come out and get reacquainted, and I can tell you this, they can't wait to see you."

Temporary hours are 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The NEW Zoo and Adventure Park is located at 4378 Reforestation Rd.