NEW Zoo mourns loss of Hodari the Giraffe

A beloved animal at the NEW Zoo has passed away. Hodari the Giraffe died Aug. 25 after suffering a gastrointestinal issue.

The NEW Zoo says Hodari's illness "progressed rapidly" over the weekend. He passed away Sunday at noon.

"Female giraffe Zuri was nearby and appears to be dealing well with her loss," reads a statement from the Suamico zoo.

Hodari was 15-years-old. Average life expectancy for a giraffe is 13.4 years.

The Giraffe Feeding Experience will be closed Aug. 26 to allow Zuri some space to deal with the loss of Hodari.

Necropsy results are expected in three-to-four weeks.