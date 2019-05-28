NEW Zoo adds snow leopard

The NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Suamico is getting ready to welcome a male snow leopard.

Twelve-year-old Rajan is coming from the Tulsa Zoo to be a companion to the zoo's 19-year-old female snow leopard, Tami, which has been alone at the zoo since her elderly mate died last year.

A friend of the NEW Zoo is flying Rajan to Wisconsin in his private plane in the coming days.

While the new exhibit space for the snow leopards is still in the works, zoo staff says it's best to introduce them as soon as possible.

They'll be separated by mesh gates until the big cats decide they can be in the same space.