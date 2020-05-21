NEW ZOO still working on its reopening plan

While we're starting to see many businesses open their doors, the NEW Zoo in Suamico is taking a little more time to finalize its reopening plans.

African Lions at the NEW Zoo in this undated file photo (WBAY photo)

"We get the impression they are a little lonely without the constant flow of humans to watch," Carmen Murach, curator of animals, said.

A pronghorn ran across its enclosure to greet us, as if eager to find out when and how the zoo will reopen to visitors.

"It's easy to close -- really easy to close. It's really difficult reopening," zoo director Neil Anderson said.

The zoo is one of only eight across the country that's self-sustaining. The closure couldn't have come at a worse time.

"This all happened probably the prime time we generate revenue," Anderson said. "April, we probably revenue lost somewhere around 180,000. May, it's going to be about 290,000."

A specific date for reopening is still in the works, but zoo staff plans to open in phases.

"We're going to go ahead and plan on having a certain capacity level," Anderson explained. "We'll also have online ticketing so we can spread the visitorship across the day."

The entrance to the zoo will be a little bit different. Visitors will be able to enter from the outside through a gate.

"We looked at it like it would be an outdoor safari walk," Anderson added.

Staff is also taking extra care to keep the animals, like the lions, safe because they could get the virus.

"We typically do training with the lions right up against the fence so you're only inches away from them with the protective barrier between you, but we've cut all of that out right now," Murach said.

While the zoo remains closed right now, zoo staff is eager to connect animals with people once again.