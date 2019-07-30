N.E.W. Pride Alive rescheduled for September 14

The Northeast Wisconsin Pride Alive festival will be held again. Organizers say the family-friendly LGBTQ+ festival is rescheduled for Saturday, September 14.

Severe storms hit during the LGBTQ+ festival on July 20.

The gathering was growing in popularity over the past 12 years and moved to the Brown County fairgrounds in De Pere this year to accommodate more vendors and larger crowds. More than 10,000 people were expected.

But then the storms hit. Organizers planned to reschedule, but money had to be raised to hold the event again.

NEW Pride Festival announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that local musician Cory Chisel -- who spearheaded Appleton's annual Mile of Music -- and The Refuge Foundation for the Arts matched the funds NEW Pride Alive had raised.

