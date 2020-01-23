Wisconsin farmers react to Governor Tony Evers' plan to tackle farm crisis

Seven days a week and 365 days out of the year, you'll find Phillip Ullmer here at his farm in Pulaski.

“I mean farmers have had a rough go the last few years,” Agriculture Farmer Ullmer said. "It’s a hard life you know. I mean there's other things people could do in life that's not this tough."

It's something Governor Tony Evers addressed during Wednesday’s State of the state speech in Madison.

Governor Evers said Wisconsin loses an average of two dairy farms a day, which is why he's proposing bills he hopes can keep farmers like Phillip in the driver's seat.

He called a special session beginning next weekend for the legislature to consider a $8.5 million dollar package of bills.

They are designed to help tackle Wisconsin’s dairy farm crisis.

"It's nice that the governor is thinking of the farmers,” Ullmer said. “You know it's a great thought, but if it'll actually happen that's what we want to wait and see.”

Ullmer said farmers have heard promises before, his concern is if those promises will be kept.

"When it comes to our income side of it, I think it's really important that we understand we're in a global market,” Dairy Farmer Ray Diedrich said. “So we're just not Wisconsin, we have to do a national scope and world scope."

On the other hand, Diedrich, believes Governor Evers can't help farmer's income.

"So as a governor he can't really have a lot of say in what happens there,” Diedrich said. “He can be positive about what we're doing and help us in that standpoint.”

Both of the farmers agree income is a problem, how to solve it is the question.

