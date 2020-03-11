NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus

The NBA has announced they are suspending the season until further notice following the games held Wednesday night.

League officials say a player on the Utah Jazz, who has been identified as Rudy Gobert, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the test result was reported shortly before the tip-off of Wednesday night's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The league is suspending game play following the end of Wednesday night's schedule of games until further notice.

League officials say they will use the hiatus to determine the upcoming steps for moving forward in regard to the pandemic.

The move comes hours after the majority of the league's owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in the arenas.

