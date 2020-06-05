NATIONAL DONUT DAY: Local businesses raise money for Salvation Army

June 5 is National Donut Day. It's a celebration of cake donuts, long johns, jelly, sour cream, glazed, sugar .... OK we're getting distracted here.

MGN/Pixaby

The day is also important to charity. National Donut Day was started by the Salvation Army in 1938 as a way to honor the "Donut Lassies" who delivered treats to soldiers in World War I.

Local businesses like Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe and LaJava are continuing that tradition by raising money for the organization.

Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe is hosting its annual donation fundraiser.

Here's how it works:

If you buy one dozen donuts, $2 will be donated to the Salvation Army.

If you buy one dozen donuts and 12 ounces of coffee, $6.25 will be donated to the Salvation Army.

Uncle Mike's and LaJava have teamed up for a Donut Delight Double, which is a 16 oz LaJava cold brew and an Uncle Mike's Cake Donut. A $1 donation will be made to the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

The money supports programs and assistance for people in need. The Salvation Army says those programs are critical to people suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We know that it's been a heavy week and we are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, so as we continue to serve our neighbors in need with pantry to go and curbside lunches every day, we really appreciate that Uncle Mike's and La Java are doing this fundraiser for us," says Nicole Hanley, Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

Uncle Mike's will not be holding it's typical free donut giveaway Friday morning due to safety guidelines with the coronavirus pandemic. Employees will wear masks. The business encourages customers to also wear masks.

Hand sanitizer will be available.