Music and family fun adds flavor to De Pere Food Truck Rally

Dozens of people follow their noses to downtown De Pere for the first food truck rally of the season.

Nine trucks offering everything Sunday night from Caribbean jerk chicken -- to tacos -- ice cream -- and Philly sandwiches.

Organizers say new family activities and music at the rally brought a bigger crowd than they expected.

"We really wanted to create a family-friendly, fun, environment for people of all ages, and not only be able to enjoy the food truck offerings but also have some activities and give them a reason to stay longer," said Tina Quigley, Executive Director, Definitely De Pere.

You can find the food trucks on the second Sunday of the next two months at the George Street Plaza between Broadway and Wisconsin Street.

