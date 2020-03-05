Murder victim known only as "Jane Doe" for 20 years is now buried with family

The body of a woman whose identity was unknown for 20 years following her 1999 death has been moved from a cemetery in Wisconsin and reburied next to her family in Illinois.

Peggy Lynn Johnson was known as “Jane Doe” until last November when investigators were able to identify her and arrested 64-year-old Linda La Roche in connection to Johnson's death (see related story).

According to WDJT-TV, investigators say she was 23 when she was killed. Her body was found in a cornfield in southeastern Wisconsin.

Her burial was held Wednesday in Belvidere.