Municipalities work to collect leaves before snow flies

Public works crews in De Pere are hoping to suck up all the piles of leaves in the city before snow piles start to form.

“The method in which we collect with our vacuums is, inside the impeller is already cold and now we have cold temps with that and the moisture of the snow it can actually freeze up inside; and so we have a little bit more plugging with our vacuums,” said Tony Fietzer, street superintendent for the City of De Pere.

Plugged equipment can slow down the process, but if you put your leaves on the terrace and not in the street, it helps crews easily collect the leaves.

Public works officials are reminding people too many leaves in the street can get washed away in the storm sewers, polluting the water ways or plugging up the drains.

Piles of leaves too far in the street can also pose hazards to drivers.

Many municipalities have ordinances to deter people from raking leaves into the street.

Ashwaubenon village leaders just revamped its ordinance on leaf collection, but say they want people to be educated.

“If we see something we’ll mention it to people. Almost every time folks go, ‘hey I didn’t know, I’m sorry, I’ll clean it up and take care of it,’ and they go on their way,” said Doug Martin, public works director for Ashwaubenon.

Both De Pere and Ashwaubenon crews are busy snatching up all the piles of leaves, which they hope can be done before Thanksgiving.

“We typically can make a round in the city within a week or a week in a half depending on what the weather is allowing,” said Fietzer.

If you live in Ashwaubenon and are wondering when village crews will be by to pick-up your leaves, you can log on to their newly formed app which will tell you what area crews are in and where they’re going to go next.

“What it allows our crews to do is, they can report in at the end of the day to the street supervisor and he's able, on his phone, update where the crews are and where they're going to be. It allows the residents to see in real time when one will be reaching their area to pick-up leaves,” said Martin.

The app has also helped cut down on the number of calls from neighbors wondering when the leaves will get picked up.

Martin hopes any more snow will hold off until crews can get to all village leaves, and have time to get all their trucks ready for winter.

“Typically it takes over the course of about 3-4 days to switch a truck over from the leaf vacuum, the container on the back, to a truck with a plow, the salter on the back, and fully rigged for snow plow operations,” said Martin.

The reason it takes so long is because the village only has two mechanics working on a number of projects at the same time.

