Mulvas purchase site of downtown De Pere fire

De Pere benefactors Jim and Miriam Mulva have purchased the site of a devastating fire on downtown's S. Broadway last spring.

The Mulvas now own a substantial portion of that block, from the Claude Allouez Bridge to the original De Pere bridge site at George Street, and from the river to Broadway -- almost everything except The Tile & Stone Gallery and city-owned parking.

The city refers to the area as its "Front Street Project." The Mulvas say it will be developed in a way that's consistent with the city's cultural district master plan, which called for spaces for restaurants, shops, community arts, residences and public spaces.

Plans for the property may not be finalized until later in 2020.

The property is close to the Mulva Cultural Center. We first reported about plans for the cultural center in May.

Plans for that cultural center have grown since then. It's now expected to be 75,000 square feet and cost $80 million. It will be funded entirely through a gift from the Mulvas to the De Pere Cultural Foundation, which was organized to own and operate the center.

The goal is to submit plans to the city for approval in early 2020 and start excavation in late spring.

Jim and Miriam Mulva are also paying for construction of a new Notre Dame of De Pere elementary and middle school building and a new parish hall for St. Francis Xavier Church, at a cost of $28 million.

The school is expected to be ready in time for the 2020-21 school year.

The current middle school and parish hall will then be turned over to the De Pere Cultural Foundation and razed for parking and landscaping for the Mulva Cultural Center and St. Francis Xavier Church.

