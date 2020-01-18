Multiple flights to, from Chicago canceled, delayed

Travelers are seeing flights be delayed or cancelled Saturday in the Midwest due to a snow storm moving across the country.

In Green Bay, an American flight that was scheduled to arrive at 12:46 p.m. from Chicago was cancelled, as well as a flight traveling to Chicago at 1:11 p.m.

Other flights to and from Chicago at 2:23 p.m. and 2:53 p.m. were listed as delayed.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, airlines at O'Hare International Airport have cancelled more than 220 flights.

Travelers are asked to check with your carrier for the most up-to-date information.