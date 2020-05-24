Multiple fire departments respond to fire in Door County

Firefighters in Door County fought a fire late Saturday evening near Sister Bay.

The Door County Sheriff's Office told Action 2 News that the fire started around 9 p.m. and multiple departments responded.

A viewer sent in video to Action 2 News, and although officials have not confirmed other details, a neighbor tell us the building at the Liberty Park Waterfront Condominiums.

Officials have not confirmed if anyone was hurt or inside of the building at the time.

This is a developing story. Action 2 News will update this story as more details become available.

