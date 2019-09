Appleton Police say I-41 at Ballard Road has reopened to traffic after multiple crashes Wednesday morning.

The road closed at about 10:43 a.m. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says it reopened to traffic at 12:04 p.m.

The city says there is standing water on roads due to the heavy rain. Use caution while driving during the storms. Turn on your headlights.

