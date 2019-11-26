DOJ: Hunter finds human remains in Adams County

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation are announcing that on Saturday, Nov. 23 human remains were found in rural Adams County.

Active investigation in Adams. Nov. 25, 2019

The location is near a wooded area near 10th Avenue and Czech Avenue in the town of Preston, north of Friendship.

A hunter came across the remains late Saturday afternoon in a wooded area in Adams County. Law enforcement responded to the scene and the remains were confirmed to be human.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and DCI are assisted by the Adams County Medical Examiner, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Lt. Ryan Greeno with the Adams County Sheriff’s department said multiple agencies are involved in the investigation — and there is no ongoing threat to the public.