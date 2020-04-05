Multiple Wisconsin mayors sign letter requesting Secretary Palm to delay election

A group of mayors from across Wisconsin, including those of Green Bay, Appleton and Oshkosh, have signed a letter asking Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm to delay the upcoming primary and general election.

The letter, which was released Sunday, asks Palm to "exercise the emergency powers delegated to you", and "implores you to implement all emergency measures necessary" to control the spread of COVID-19.

The mayors wrote they want Palm to stop the State from putting citizens at risk by requiring them to vote at the polls during the pandemic, adding they want to ensure that every eligible voter has the right to vote without jeopardizing their health.

In addition, the mayors wrote that "the most logical way to accomplish this is to mail ballots to every registered voter."

The state's election, as well as presidential primary, is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7.

In the letter, the mayors thank Governor Evers for declaring a state of emergency, and for also calling a special session to address the issue of the upcoming election and primary.

The special session was opened Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m., however the legislature didn't act on Evers' requests.

The mayors continued to write, saying she and her department are now the only parties in the position to prevent hundreds of thousands of voters and poll workers from potentially being exposed to the coronavirus.

Just last week, a federal judge agreed to extend the deadline for absentee ballots to be accepted until 4 p.m. on Monday, April 13.

As of last week, the Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator, Meagan Wolfe, testified in court that 1,050,000 absentee ballots had been requested so far, which was a record amount.

As of April 1, fifteen states have pushed back or rescheduled their spring elections.

The text of the entire letter can be found below:

Mayors in Wisconsin call on Secretary Andrea Palm to Delay Election

As leaders of communities throughout Wisconsin, we write to you to ask you to exercise the emergency powers delegated to you under section 252.02 of the Wisconsin Statutes. We implore you to implement all emergency measures necessary to control the spread of COVID-19, a communicable disease. Specifically, we need you to step up and stop the State of Wisconsin from putting hundreds of thousands of citizens at risk by requiring them to vote at the polls while this ugly pandemic spreads.

This request is urgent because, as you know, Wisconsin’s April primary election is scheduled for Tuesday April 7. We believe it would be irresponsible and contrary to public health to conduct in-person voting throughout the state at the very time this disease is spreading rapidly.

Over 1,300,000 people live in our communities and we need you to provide leadership.

We thank Governor Evers for the leadership he demonstrated when he declared a state of emergency via Emergency Order #12. We thank him for calling a special session to address this issue. In light of the Legislature’s inexcusable refusal to act, you and your department now are the sole parties in the position to prevent hundreds of thousands of voters and poll workers from potentially being exposed needlessly to this worldwide pandemic.

In his decision just days ago, Judge Conley recognized the important role you play when he said, “As much as the court would prefer the Legislature and Governor consider the public health ahead of any political considerations, that does not appear in the cards. NOR IS IT APPROPRIATE FOR A FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO ACT AS STATE’S CHIEF HEALTH OFFICIAL BY TAKING THAT STEP FOR THEM.” (p.36) (emphasis added)

We want to emphasize that the election has already begun. Hundreds of thousands of people have requested absentee ballots and many of those have already been returned. Those votes must be counted. The real issue now is how we conclude the election. We must still ensure that every eligible voter has the right to vote without jeopardizing their health. The most logical way to accomplish this is to mail ballots to every registered voter.

EVERY other state that has faced this issue during this pandemic has crafted a solution that respects democracy and protected the health of their citizens. We must do the same.

The lives of our constituents depend on it.

Signed,

Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee

Mayor Eric Genrich, Green Bay

Mayor Lori Palmeri, Oshkosh

Mayor Tim Kabat, La Crosse

Mayor John Antaramian, Kenosha

Mayor Cory Mason, Racine

Mayor Tim Hanna, Appleton

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Madison

Mayor Karen Mischel, Viroqua