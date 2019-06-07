More than 16 departments battle fire in Sheboygan Co.

Fire crews from more than 16 departments help fight a fire at a restaurant near Eklhart Lake.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office tells Action 2 News the call about a fire at Three Guys and a Grill came in just before 4:30 Friday morning.

It's on County Highway J, northwest of Eklhart Lake, in the Town of Rhine.

Fire fighters from Plymouth Fire Department, Greenbush Fire Department, Glenbeulah Fire Department, Howards Grove Fire Department, Johnsonville Fire Department, Silver Creek Fire Department, City of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department, Cascade Fire Department, Ada Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan Fire Department, Beechwood Fire Department, Oostburg Fire Department, Cedar Grove Fire Department, Town of Wilson Fire Department responded,along with departments from outside of Sheboygan County.

Fire crew were still on the scene as of 6:00 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.