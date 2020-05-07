Mulberry Lane Farms offers animal babies drive-in event

Mulberry Lane farm in Hilbert is offering a Mother's Day weekend and farm babies drive-through experience.

The farm says the weekend event will help provide funding to feed the animals until they can open the petting farm again.

The event is Saturday and Sunday, May 9 and 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vehicles that are in line by 3 p.m. will be allowed to go through.

Vehicles can drive through the 125-acre farm to see the new baby animals along with the other farm animals, including lambs, kids and calves, chickens, turkeys and peafowl.

The cost is $24 per vehicle, regardless of how many are packed inside (no RVs, trailers or oversized vehicles).

Tickets can only be purchased online, then print out your confirmation email for admission. CLICK HERE for more details about the event and how to purchase a ticket.