Mrs. Wisconsin takes a leap of faith for veterans at EAA AirVenture

A Fond du Lac woman representing Wisconsin in the Mrs. United States Pageant leaves next week for the Las Vegas competition.

Mrs. Wisconsin pageant winner Kim Galske skydives with the Patriot Parachute Team at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh (WBAY photo)

Before Kim Galske heads out, she took one last leap of faith -- this one for veterans at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.

Galske is a wife, a mother, a veteran, an advocate, a businesswoman and Mrs. Wisconsin. When she was asked to be a part of the opening of Friday's airshow on Veterans Appreciation Day, she jumped at the opportunity.

"The beautiful red truck behind you has been donated by Holiday Automotive for our Purple Heart to Oshkosh event that we have, two years in a row now," Galske pointed out to us, "and of course we come over here and the guys are all dressed in the same color, and they said, 'We didn't get a truck like this.' And they said, 'Do you want to come up and do a tandem jump with us?'"

The next thing Galske knew, she was getting instructions and suiting up with the Patriot Parachute Team.

"Patriot Parachute Team is a parachute demonstration team that is started by Navy SEALs, and we now employ other veterans, Air Force type, in the role of demonstrating patriotism through unique demonstration styles with the American flag and other acts in the air," the team's Isaiah Maring explained.

Every day, the afternoon airshow opens with the Patriot Parachute Team. Friday was no different except it included Galske in a tandem jump with the team's lead jumper.

"I have never jumped out of a perfectly good airplane. I was on a lot of helicopters in the Marine Corps with the doors open but never jumped out of a plane, so I figured this is the best place to be to do that with such an amazing team," Galske said.

While Galske didn't get to carry the stars and stripes as the team descended from about 8,000 feet up, she was under the red, white and blue, jumping for veterans and all of Wisconsin.

"As Mrs. Wisconsin, I am all of the veterans. This crown is the veterans. So, any way to do that and I will definitely, happily take the leap for them," she said.

Friday it was Mission Accomplished.