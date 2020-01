Motorists will want to plan ahead Thursday due to multiple ramp closures in the Fox Valley.

WisDOT officials say crews will be repairing a storm sewer pipe in Outagamie County, and will also be repairing a beamguard in Winnebago County.

During the work, the southbound I-41 on-ramp from WIS 96 (Wisconsin Avenue) will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Outagamie County, and eastbound US 10 ramp to northbound I-41 will be closed during the same time period in Winnebago County.