Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in Outagamie Co.

One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle Saturday night.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened around 5:2 p.m. at the intersection of Grandview Road and Immel Road in the Town of Ellington.

Deputies say the 26-year-old motorcyclist was traveling west on Grandview Road, when a car going north on Immel Road failed to stop at the stop sign and hit the motorcycle. The car involved was located by deputies away from the scene of the accident.

The injured motorcycle operator was transported for serious injuries via Theda Star Helicopter.

