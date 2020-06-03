Motorcyclist killed in crash with deer in Oconto County

A motorcyclist was killed in Oconto County Tuesday after a collision with a deer.

At 7:54 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff's Office responded to Highway 41 near County Highway A in the Town of Little River.

Deputies say a 50-year-old Marinette man had been riding north on the highway when he hit a deer. The rider lost control of the bike and it tipped on its side.

The Marinette man and his 15-year-old female passenger, also from Marinette, were taken to a Green Bay hospital.

The man died of injuries he sustained in the crash.

No names were released.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says June is the month when drivers are most likely to be injured in a deer-vehicle crash. That's because of increased deer activity. Females are searching for places to give birth and young deer separate from their mothers, according to the DOT.

The DOT says deer are most active in early morning and evening hours.

If you see a deer cross in your path, watch for more.

If you're on a motorcycle, the DOT recommends slowing down, braking firmly and swerving if necessary to avoid hitting the deer.

The DOT recommends car and truck drivers avoid swerving.

CLICK HERE for more deer-vehicle crash information and advice.