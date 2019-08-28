Motorcyclist killed in Beaver Dam crash

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning after a crash in Beaver Dam.

At 5:51 a.m., the Dodge County Sheriff's Office was called to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and car on Kellom Road north of County Highway B.

Investigators say a northbound motorcycle was making a left turn into a business parking lot and collided with a southbound car.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The name of the victim was not released.

The crash is under investigation.