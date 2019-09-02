Motorcyclist killed after crashing off road in Buchanan

A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning after going off the road in the town of Buchanan.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office reports the male operator of the motorcycle was going west on Buchanan Road when he lost control on a curve 100 yards west of Block Road and hit an embankment.

He died from his injuries before he could be transported to a hospital.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m.

No more information about the motorcyclist is available. It's standard procedure to withhold a crash victim's name until the family has time to be notified.

