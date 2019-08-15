Motorcyclist hit and killed after teen driver crosses median on Hwy 41

A 71-year-old man died after his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Oconto County.

The crash happened Aug. 14 at 10:42 a.m. The Sheriff's Office says emergency crews responded to a report of a crash involving a car and motorcycle on Highway 41 near County Road J in Pensaukee.

Investigators say a 17-year-old Abrams boy was driving a truck and crossed the median. The teen hit a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 71-year-old Midlothian, Ill. man, was taken to a Green Bay hospital. He died from his injuries.

The Sheriff's Office did not release additional information about the Abrams teen driver or the 18-year-old Oconto man who was his passenger.

"This incident remains under investigation by the Oconto County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office," reads a statement from Sheriff Todd Skarban. "Further information will be released pending notification to family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved."