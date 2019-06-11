Motorcyclist dies days after crash

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says a motorcyclist died from his injuries days after a crash in the Town of Winneconne.

Robert Winkers, 42, of Kaukauna, was riding with a group of motorcyclists on Sunday, June 2. He lost control on loose gravel after a curve on County Highway M near Clarks Point Road and crashed into a ditch.

The sheriff's office says it believed Winkers and his passenger only had minor injuries, but Winkers died on Saturday because of injuries from the crash. His obituary says he died at a Milwaukee hospital.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the accident, and there were no citations.

After a celebration of life at Wichmann Funeral Home, 1592 Oneida St., in Fox Crossing from 12 to 2 p.m., a memorial ride is planned to "The Office," W2091 Highway JJ, Kaukauna.

