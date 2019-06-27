Motorcycle rider dies in crash with farm tractor

A 31-year-old Abrams man dies after a late-night crash involving a motorcycle and a farm tractor.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office says the man was riding his motorcycle on County Highway D, about 1/2 mile west of U.S. 41-141 in the Township of Abrams Wednesday night, when the crash happened just before midnight.

According to investigators, a tractor towing a piece of equipment pulled out of a field and the motorcycle hit the piece of equipment from behind.

The rider was killed. He was alone on the bike. The person driving the tractor was not hurt.

The rider's name has not been released.

The State Patrol is helping the sheriff's office investigate the crash.

