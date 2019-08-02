Motorcycle ride and fundraiser benefit child crime victims

Law enforcement officers from across Northeast Wisconsin are hopping on their Harleys, teaming up for a fundraiser to benefit some of the youngest victims they see in criminal investigations.

The Ride to Advocate is growing into a big way to help young children victimized in sexual assault, abuse and drug cases.

Oconto County Deputy Sheriff Joe LeBreck, Oconto County Investigator Justen Ragen and Green Bay Police Sergeant Sean Hamill don't usually arrive at the Willow Tree Child Advocacy Center in Green Bay on Harleys, but Friday, they pay a special visit to the center and its staff they've gotten to know so well.

"Sexual assault, child neglect, child abuse, drug endangered children... we utilize the child advocacy center for so many, if not all our cases in our community," says LeBreck.

The center is where skilled forensic interviewers meet with child victims in a kid-friendly, trauma-free environment, giving them a chance to tell their story and help them get justice through the court system.

"The experience can never be easy, but we try to help the families move along as much as possible," says Kristie Sickel, child forensic interviewer and program supervisor of the child advocacy center.

But keeping Willow Tree, a non-profit, up and running amid a growing number of cases takes a lot of community support.

That's where the Other Guys Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club enters the picture.

"It started as a motorcycle ride, but we also now do classic cars, trucks, and this year, we added a party bus that's available for people that don't have a motorcycle," says LeBreck.

Justen Ragen founded the group of current and retired law enforcement officers from Northeast Wisconsin with a goal of giving back to the community.

Over the last four years, their motorcycle ride, raffle and benefit, called A Ride to Advocate, raised more than $45,000 for the advocacy center to continue its work.

"Those services range from child forensic interviewing, advocacy services, counseling services and child abuse prevention education that's provided in school districts in Northeast Wisconsin," says Sickel.

Saturday, August 10, the event kicks off with a 100 mile motorcycle ride from Little Suamico to Crivitz and back, followed by live music, food, raffles and prizes, including a new Harley and sportsmen ATV.

"The last year, we were able to give a check of about $15,000. This year, we're shooting for a little bit higher," says LeBreck.

