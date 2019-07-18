Motorcycle passenger seriously hurt in Outagamie County crash

A 43-year-old Shiocton woman was seriously hurt Thursday afternoon as the motorcyclist she was riding with put the bike down to avoid crashing into a car in Outagamie County's town of Ellington.

The sheriff's office tells us a car turned left in front of the motorcycle on Kettner Road to go into a driveway.

The motorcyclist, a 47-year-old man from Shiocton, put the bike down. No one on the motorcycle had a helmet. Deputies say the passenger's injuries are life-threatening; she was flown to a hospital by helicopter. The motorcyclist's injuries weren't as serious and he was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The sheriff's office closed Kettner Road to investigate the crash.