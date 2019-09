One man is dead following a crash near Highway 23 and Wisconsin American Drive.

The Fond Du Lac Police Department said it responded to the scene early Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m. The crash involved a 22-year-old man on a motorcycle who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fond Du Lac Police Department was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Unit and the accident remains under investigation.