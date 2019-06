A man charged with killing two women in Hobart three years ago is back in court Wednesday as he moves closer to an oft-delayed trial.

Jacob Cayer is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her mother in June, 2016.

His trial has been delayed over and over because Cayer was found to be not competent enough to stand trial.

Last week, the defense made a motion to suppress some evidence and statements during Cayer's trial. A judge is now hearing arguments on those motions.