Motion to investigate communication between Governor, municipalities for election help fails in WEC meeting

The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) held a special meeting Saturday afternoon to discuss multiple items regarding improving future elections.

Members of the WEC discussed three items in open session, including a motion to investigate communication between Gov. Evers' office and local officials in Green Bay and Milwaukee regarding the spring election and presidential primary.

That motion failed due to a 3-3 vote, with some commission members calling the idea of an investigation a 'witch hunt'.

"This is just politics. This is a witch hunt on two clerks that were concerned for the safety," said Assembly Minority Leader and Commissioner Mark Thomsen.

"Now you don't want an investigation into probably the worst thing that's ever happened in an election in the state of Wisconsin," said Senate Majority Leader and Commissioner Robert Spindell, Jr.

Meanwhile, two other issues were unanimously approved during Saturday's meeting.

The first involved using funds from the CARE Act passed by Congress.

The Commission will be using the funds to prevent, prepare and respond to the coronavirus during this year's federal election cycle, which could include buying additional postage for absentee ballots, as well as sanitizing supplies.

The Commission agreed to discuss how to use the funds from the CARE Act in a future meeting.

They also agreed to create a report regarding the absentee ballots sent out for the spring election, which will be presented to the Legislature and Evers, and available for public viewing.

Information in the report would include the number of ballots that were returned, as well as those not returned or counted.