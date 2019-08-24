Mothers remember sons during walk for fallen soldiers

Over 400 boots of fallen soldiers are dispersed across Central Park Two Rivers, in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The boots mostly belong to Wisconsin veterans who fought in the Iraq or Afghanistan wars.

“He was 21," Mother of fallen solder Brenda Novak said. "It’ll be 13 years since his death on Tuesday the 27th.”

“I'm living the life he couldn’t," Mother of fallen soldier Lisa Bixler said. “He really adored his grandfather and he wanted to be just like him.”

Two mothers, two different sons, but one mission.

"Just to keep their memories alive," Novak said. "We don’t want anybody to forget what they sacrificed.”

Brenda and Lisa both lost their boys at war.

“Her son was killed months before my son," Bixler said. "So we really walked the same path at the same time.”

Lisa's son, Evan Bixler, was killed in Iraq on December 24, 2006.

Shaun Novak, Brenda's son, was also killed in Iraq on August 27, 2006.

“From the day I dropped him off for basic training I just cried all the way home," said Bixler. "I was scared.”

The moms are in Two Rivers walking for their fallen sons.

“We have over 100 walkers," said Novak. "We’ve all lost someone to the war and we also include any suicides because that is also effected by the war.”

Walk for the Fallen is an event normally held in Milwaukee, but this year, it's in Two Rivers.

"It’s a group none of us want to join, but we’re so thankful we do have each other," said Novak.

And while walking won't bring back their sons, events like this let's them know they're not alone and remember their fallen heroes, together.