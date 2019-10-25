Mother of murdered Seymour girls says police mishandled response

The mother of two Seymour children who were murdered in April says police mishandled the response and she would like to see change in department protocols.

Legal Action Wisconsin, a non-profit law firm, has released a statement on behalf of the woman. We are not naming her as she is a victim of sexual assault and asked not to be identified.

The woman's two daughters, ages 4 years and 3 months, were found dead April 19 in at home on North Main Street. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the girls died by homicide consistent with stabbing. A 35-year-old man was found dead in the home of a self-inflicted wound.

On April 18, Seymour Police were called to the home for a report of a domestic disturbance. The mother had been attacked by her partner and fled the home to get help. Police arrived at about 11:20 p.m. They were unable to make contact with the man and two children in the home.

On April 19, at 6:59 a.m., Seymour Police attempted to make contact with the man by telephone but he did not answer.

The Outagamie County Emergency Response Team entered the home at 8 a.m. and found the girls and the man dead.

An affidavit states the 35-year-old man had a history of domestic violence. Police records show an arrest in June 2015 for battery/domestic violence.

Here is the full statement from Legal Action Wisconsin:

SURVIVOR OF SEYMOUR VIOLENT CRIMES SPEAKS OUT "Police mishandling of her case has resulted in revictimization, “…over and over and over again.” Earlier this year, our client was violently attacked, raped, and strangled by her partner while he made verbal death threats to kill her if she reported him to the police. Less than 12 hours later, he killed two of her children (one 4 years, the other 3 months) and himself. Our client demands changes to Seymour Police Department policies and practices, so others do not have to go through what she has. After being violently assaulted, our client escaped and contacted police in the late evening to report the attack and the death threats. She begged them to take action to protect her children, who were still in the home. Police tried to contact the perpetrator, by phone and in person, but made no effort to enter the home. It was not until 8am the following day that law enforcement finally entered the home where the two children and perpetrator were found dead. The medical examiner estimates time of death for all three was between 3-4am. Our client believes that critical errors were made by police, leading to the murder of her two children. The Lethality Assessment Protocol (LAP) is a questionnaire that can be used by law enforcement immediately following a domestic violence incident to assess a victim’s imminent risk of being killed by the perpetrator. Seymour Police Department is trained in the LAP. Unfortunately, our client’s LAP was conducted hours after she was attacked, and only after an officer was prompted by the nurse working with our client. Despite her answers resulting in a high-risk assessment, police did not try to enter the home until it was too late. Moreover, while trying to cope with the immense tragedy, our client discovered that police failed to seal certain reports resulting in the publication of private information, including the location of her residence, her name, and details of the crimes. Such a breach of privacy results in a significant negative impact to any crime victim, as the general public becomes privy to one of the most painful moments of their lives, safety of surviving individuals may be compromised, and rumors and speculation, rather than the survivor’s experience, become centered. Our client believes her initial report was mishandled by Seymour Police Department. She believes that best practices were either ignored or were inadequate. She demands that the department review their practices and receive training in the areas of victim’s rights, domestic violence, and empathy. “Had they handled the situation better, this outcome could have been prevented”, our client declares. Out of respect for the victim’s privacy rights and concern for her surviving children, Legal Action asks that the press not release or rerelease personally identifying information about the victim, her family, or details of the crimes. By protecting privacy, the media can play a critical role in defending victim’s rights and preventing the trauma of re-victimization."

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the deaths at the request of the Seymour Police Department.

Action 2 News reached out to Seymour Police Chief Richard Buntrock for statement. He referred Action 2 News to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

We're reaching out to the DOJ and Legal Action Wisconsin and will continue to update this developing story.