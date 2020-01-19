Mother of 6 saves teenage son moments before her death from hit-and-run in Florida

A heartbroken Florida community came together to mourn the loss of a mother of six, who was killed in a hit-and-run, even as police continue to search for the suspect.

Deandra “DeDe” Bradley, a mother of six, was struck and killed in a hit-and-run outside an Opa-Locka, Florida, convenience store. (Source: Family photos/WSVN/CNN)

Devastated loved ones gathered Saturday night to mourn Deandra “DeDe” Bradley, a mother of six. She had just left an Opa-Locka, Florida, convenience store Wednesday when a car struck and killed her, neighbors say.

“I can’t even get the vision out of my head,” said Jannie King, Bradley’s aunt.

Witnesses says Bradley was fatally struck while her teenage son watched. The mother reportedly saved the teen from being hit by the car moments before her own death.

"She be getting ready to go across the street, and she’d seen her son and snatched him back. [The driver] caught her, and she went airborne over across the street,” neighbor Sislynn Brown said. “If she wouldn’t have pulled her son back, both of them probably would have gotten killed. But she spared her son.”

Investigators say the driver never stopped, instead speeding away. Bradley’s family hopes someone saw something that can help police track the suspect down.

“You left a mother just lying there,” King said. “​You cannot hide. God sits up high, and he looks low. You cannot hide.”

Authorities say they are looking for a white Chrysler 300 sedan. Police ask anyone with information on the hit-and-run or the suspect’s whereabouts to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered.

