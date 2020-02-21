Mother convicted in child abuse death of Two Rivers boy

A 27-year-old woman has been convicted in the child abuse death of her son in Two Rivers.

On Feb. 20, Rena Santiago, 27, entered pleas to three charges in Manitowoc County. She was convicted of Neglecting a Child Causing Death; Repeated Acts of Child Abuse; and Chronic Neglect of a Child.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 26.

Santiago was arrested last April after her two-year-old son Gilbert Grant was found dead at a home in Two Rivers.

Gilbert had large bruises on his forehead, cheeks, face, legs, buttocks, back feet and arms.

Santiago's roommates, David R. Heiden and Bianca M. Bush, were also arrested and charged in the case.

David Heiden told detectives about months of abuse inflicted on Gilbert Grant. Heiden admitted to treating the boy "poorly." When asked why, he responded, "he's not my kid ... I didn't care," according to the complaint.

On Feb. 17, Heiden was sentenced to life in prison for his role in Gilbert Grant's death. He'll be eligible for parole in 25 years.

Santigo admitted that she, Bush and Heiden "discipline" Gilbert. She said Bush "sets and decides the discipline and tells her what to use" on Gilbert. Santiago said that she "always approves of the discipline" and that Bush and Heiden always ask her to make sure it's OK with her.

Santiago also confirmed that they gagged the child and that Bush made Gilbert eat his own vomit.

Santiago told police she was aware of the bruises on her son and that's why she would not take him to the doctor for check ups.

An autopsy was completed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. Gilbert's cause of death was determined to be from contusions; internal bleeding, a hemorrhage in the bowel; extensive lacerations; and hemorrhage around the head of the pancreas.

Bianca Bush has a court heart scheduled for March 4.

