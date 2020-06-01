Mother cited for OWI after crash injures 1-month-old daughter

A Sheboygan mother was cited for OWI after a crash on Interstate 43 injured her one-month-old daughter.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says Sabrina Walker, 25, was driving north on I-43 Sunday evening when her car went into the median and rolled over into the southbound lanes, ending up on its roof.

Walker was flown to Froedert Hospital. Her infant daughter was flown to Children's Hospital. We don't know their conditions.

The sheriff's office says it cited Walker for a number of traffic offenses, including OWI causing injury with a passenger less than 16 years of age.

The sheriff's office, Kohler Police Department, Howards Grove and Town of Sheboygan fire departments, ThedaStar and Eagle III helicopters, Orange Cross Ambulance, Haven Jaws for Life, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources all assisted at the crash scene.